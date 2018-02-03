Murder Suspect, Missing Woman Located in California: Police

A man wanted for murder in Dallas has been arrested in California, according to Dallas police. A missing woman last seen with the murder suspect was also found unharmed. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man wanted for a murder out of Dallas has been arrested in California, according to Dallas police. A missing woman last seen with the murder suspect was also located unharmed.

Police confirmed Saturday that Brandon Sampson was arrested in California for the murder of Jacqueline Hughes. Hughes was found by police at a home in the 3800 block of Castle Hills Drive on January 9.

The mother of another woman, 21-year-old Jasmine Adams, said she last saw Adams with Sampson on New Years Day.

Police confirm Saturday that Jasmine Adams was found with Sampson in California and is safe and unharmed.

A member of the Hughes family tells NBC 5 they can finally sleep easy knowing Sampson is off the streets.

Lora Bacy, Jasmine's mother, says she is grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped locate Jasmine.

"I'm just happy that she is safe and ready to try to rebuild a relationship with my daughter so we can move forward and I pray that Hughes's family get the justice they deserve," Bacy said.

Jasmine is expected back in North Texas on Saturuday night.