Movin' Mavs Help UTA Students on Move-In Day

The Movin' Mavs wheelchair basketball team were among 700 volunteers helping students move into their dorm rooms at UTA. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Students at UT Arlington start classes this week. That comes with a range of emotions, from nervous to excited. The one thing they all have in common; no one likes to move.

"No," Antoine Gray said as he helped move boxes from the sidewalk to a third floor dorm room at Arlington Hall. "It's just one of those things, you gotta do it. and it's easier when you got help."

Gray is a player on the Movin' Mavs, UTA's wheelchair basketball team. He and his teammates were among 700 volunteers helping new students move into their campus housing.

"It's not every day people in wheelchairs help able-bodied people to move in," Gray said. "A lot of times we're looked at as if we can't do much of anything, when the truth is we just do it different."

Gray and other wheelchair athletes navigated crowded elevators and hallways to help deliver students' belongings to their new rooms.

"I just felt like it was really homey. They really came and helped, just kinda jumped into it," freshman Taylor Hemby said standing . "It was really nice."

The Movin' Mavs aren't just good help on UTA Move-In Day, the men's team has won 8 national championships and the Lady Movin' Mavs have won 2 national titles.