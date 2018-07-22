Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Interstate 30 in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Interstate 30 in Arlington

The westbound side of I-30 is closed at Ballpark Way

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    The westbound side of Interstate 30 in Arlington is closed at Ballpark Way due to a major crash, police say.

    Arlington police said they believe two separate crashes are causing the closure, but that determination could change as their investigation continues.

    A motorcycle struck a wall as it tried to exit the highway, according to police. Two other motorcyclists pulled over to help, but at least one was hit by a passing vehicle.


    Police said several people were taken to the hospital.

    The westbound side of I-30 will stay closed while police investigate the crash.

    Police suggested Division Street or Interstate 20 as an alternate route.

