Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Interstate 30 in Arlington

The westbound side of Interstate 30 in Arlington is closed at Ballpark Way due to a major crash, police say.

Arlington police said they believe two separate crashes are causing the closure, but that determination could change as their investigation continues.

A motorcycle struck a wall as it tried to exit the highway, according to police. Two other motorcyclists pulled over to help, but at least one was hit by a passing vehicle.





Police said several people were taken to the hospital.

The westbound side of I-30 will stay closed while police investigate the crash.

Police suggested Division Street or Interstate 20 as an alternate route.