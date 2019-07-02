A child found in a hot car Friday, June 21, is in critical, but stable, condition after being found in a hot car.

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died after being left inside a car was arrested Tuesday in Aubrey, police say.

Police arrested Lisa Neyland, 37, on a charge of injury to a child, which is a second-degree felony, according to the Aubrey Police Department.

A relative discovered the unresponsive 4-year-old June 20 in a car at a home in Providence Village, on the north side of Lewisville Lake, police said.

Police said the boy was airlifted to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where he died June 22 of heat-related injuries.

Dad Pleads Not Guilty to Burning Daughter's Hand Over Stove

A Florida father accused of burning his daughter's hand on a stove top as punishment entered a not guilty plea in court. Felipe Casanova Jr. was charged with felony aggravated child abuse, after police said he placed his 9-year-old daughter's hand on a hot stove to punish her for stealing a few dollars for food at school. (Published 2 hours ago)

"This tragic situation happens too often in Texas and across the country with 16 children dying from vehicular heat stroke already this year," Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler said. "We urge everyone to educate themselves on techniques to childproof and protect children in vehicles."

A magistrate determined probable cause existed to arrest Neyland, who agreed to surrender to Aubrey officers at the Denton County Jail, police said.

Neyland is awaiting arraignment and bail has not yet been set.

The day before the boy died, an 11-month-old girl died after she was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Ellis County.

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.