More than 140 pets were flown from Fort Worth to California, Washington and Oregon April 4, 2019.

More than 140 pets were flown from Fort Worth to the West Coast Thursday morning to help them get adopted.

Pets Flown from Fort Worth to West Coast

“With this flight, Wings of Rescue is proud to fly its 1,000 pet from our good friends at the Humane Society of North Texas since we began our partnership in June of last year,” said Ric Browde, president and CEO of Wings of Rescue.

The dogs and cats were taken to California, Washington and Oregon.

To learn more about HSNT’s programs, visit their website.