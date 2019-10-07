Several cars were damaged when a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights Apartments and neighboring parking garage, residents have not been able to get to any of their vehicles or belongings since the collapse.

After months of waiting, residents of the Dallas apartment complex that was the site of a deadly crane collapse in June will be reunited with their vehicles.

A massive crane at a nearby construction site toppled and landed on the Elan City Lights Apartments on June 9 during a powerful wind storm. The incident killed one woman and forced all residents of the building from their homes.

The complex's parking garage was badly damaged. Now that the crane has been removed from the building, Elan City Lights property management says they're ready to begin pulling vehicles from the structure.

Starting Monday, apartment management say crews will photograph the exteriors of each vehicle in the garage, lift each car with a crane and tow them to an off-site location where residents will be able to reclaim them.

3 Police, 1 Assistant Dead After Knife Attack in Paris

An IT worker at a police headquarters in Paris went on a knife attack, killing three officers and an administrative assistant on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019)

The process will go one floor at a time, beginning from the top working down. Management said they estimate they'll be able to remove 10-12 vehicles each day.

Complex management says it has contacted everyone who has a vehicle in the garage with instructions on how to get their vehicles back.

They say they're also working on a plan to help residents remove the remaining items from their apartments.