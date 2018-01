Police have located a 15-year-old girl who was missing from Little Elm and was believed to be in Dallas with her biological mother who does not have parental rights, police said.

Little Elm police were in the process of reuniting Gabby Beadle with her parents, the department said in a Facebook post.

Gabby was last seen about 2 p.m. on Sunday. She is adopted and her biological mother is Linda Abeyta, police said.



The investigation is ongoing.