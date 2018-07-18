Missing 9-Year-Old Boy May Be Danger to Himself

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday and may be a danger to himself, police said.

Oscar Briceno was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 12th Street. He is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic male who weighs about 100 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray short-sleeve shirt and blue-and-white plaid shorts, police said.

Anyone with information on Oscar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.