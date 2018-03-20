Mexico-Based Pasta Company La Moderna Makes Its Way to Texas

The factory is being touted as one of the most technologically advanced factories in the Western Hemisphere. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Mexico-Based Pasta Company La Moderna Makes Its Way to North Texas

La Moderna is opening up a $50 million production and manufacturing facility in Cleburne on Tuesday.

The company is a Mexico-based pasta company, and the facility in Cleburne will be its first American property.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Mexico Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Luis Videgaray, and officials with La Moderna will attend the grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.

The facility is 150,000 square feet and it took 3 years to construct.

The factory is being touted as one of the most technologically advanced factories in the Western Hemisphere.

"This is the most modern plant we have. We have six plants in Mexico, and the new one is this," said Carlos Monroy, director of Production and Administration for La Moderna.

The new factory will create 100 direct and 300 indirect new jobs in the Cleburne and Johnson County area.

