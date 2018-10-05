The makeshift memorial for 12-year-old Jazmine Villareal has become a constant reminder of the tragedy that many are still struggling to understand. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Memorial To Teen Killed In Bus Crash Grows, As Do Questions About Crash

On the side of Lawson Road in Mesquite, a steady stream of people continue to stop by to drop of flowers and balloons. The makeshift memorial for 12-year-old Jazmine Villareal has become a constant reminder of the tragedy that many are still struggling to understand.

“I have a 10-year old son and I couldn’t even imagine,” Mary Salva said, as she laid a teddy bear at the scene.

Salva’s son goes to a different school but she says his bus also travels on Lawson and she worries it’s dangerous, citing the road’s lack of a shoulder and two-lane layout.

“When you put your kid on a bus you assume they are going to be safe and they are going to return to you safely and that thought alone, them not returning to you safely is a lot to take in,” Salva said.

Investigators have said 67-year-old bus driver John Johnson lost control of the bus, swerving multiple times before ending up in the ditch. What exactly caused him to serve remains part of the ongoing investigation.

The City of Mesquite said in a statement earlier this week that there have been 55-accidents on Lawson Road since 2010 but most are due to driver error or vehicle failure.

Saying in part: “We are always looking at ways in which we can enhance traffic safety in Mesquite and we are taking look at this area of roadway.”

The City of Mesquite has so far declined requests for an interview regarding the road’s safety and Mesquite ISD has not yet responded to NBC 5’s request for an interview on the same subject.