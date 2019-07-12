Memorial Service Held for Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent

The memorial services for Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Hull were held Friday. She died in a motorcycle crash in Arizona earlier this week. (Published 2 hours ago)

Friends, family members and educators from around the region gathered in Dallas to remember Grand Prairie ISD superintendent Susan Hull who was killed in a motorcycle accident earlier this week.

The Pilgrim Chapel on the campus of Dallas Baptist University was packed with people, emotions and memories.

Hull is remembered as an educator who looked for the best in those she met and encouraged students to be their best. She was Grand Prairie superintendent for 12 years.

Grand Prairie ISD brought a school bus with those attending the service which included words from Grand Prairie’s City Manager, a City Council member and principal.

Hull’s funeral is Saturday in New Boston, TX.