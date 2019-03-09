McKinney Police Need Help Finding a Suspected Killer

McKinney police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspected killer.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, police dispatchers started to receive 911 calls about a shooting outside a home in the 800 block of Maples Avenue.

Police said an altercation led to shots being fired into a crowd of about 30 people who were gathered out front of the house.

James Penegar, 55, was stuck and died a short time later at Medical City McKinney, police said.

Detectives gathered statements at the scene and are now asking for the public's help to locate the suspect, who police believe drove away in a silver passenger car with two others inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rimpel at 972-547-2811 or trimpel@mckinneytexas.org.