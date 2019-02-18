McKinney Firefighter Arrested, Accused of Child Sex Abuse

A McKinney firefighter accused of child sex abuse was arrested Sunday, police records show.

Chad Watson, 38, was charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14-years-old, according to Collin County Jail records.

The city of McKinney issued a statement Monday regarding Watson.

"The city is aware of the charges and the employee has been suspended without pay. We are working with investigators and will provide assistance as necessary. Further, it is not appropriate to comment on the persons involved at this time."

Watson previously worked for the North Richland Hills Fire Department and Mexia Fire Department, records show.