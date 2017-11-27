The largest massage franchise in the United States is facing allegations of sexual misconduct by therapists and mishandling or ignoring claims made by customers. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Nearly 200 women nationwide have joined a lawsuit against Massage Envy, alleging sexual assaults during massage sessions.

The multi-million dollar lawsuit also includes claims that the nation's largest massage company mishandled or ignored claims made by customers.

Massage Envy has more than 1,000 franchise locations, including several in North Texas. None of the reported allegations involve any Massage Envy stores in North Texas.

In a statement, Massage Envy says:

"Each of these incidents are heartbreaking for us and for the franchisees that operate Massage Envy locations. With over 15 years and 125 million massages, even one incident is too many. That's why we will never stop reinforcing to our franchisees the importance of a safe environment."