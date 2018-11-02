Mass Closures Off the Table, Dallas Has Tough Choices Ahead

Mass Closures Off the Table, Dallas Has Tough Choices to Make - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mass Closures Off the Table, Dallas Has Tough Choices to Make

In late September, administrators rolled out a proposal listing 22 schools as targets for closure

By Eva-Marie Ayala - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    After community outrage over a proposal for mass school closures, Dallas administrators went into reverse and on Thursday proposed to trustees a considerably scaled back plan that reduces the closings to two schools.

    But board members would still need to decide the fate of six other schools in the next few years, according to the updated facilities plan.

    Dallas ISD is working out how to address the needs of many aging school buildings while struggling with declining enrollment. The district also has to work out future plans that wouldn't be covered by renovation work financed by the current bond program.

