A man who opened fire on burglars trying to break into his son's car was wounded after one of his bullets ricocheted off the vehicle, striking him in the shoulder early Friday morning, police say. (Published 44 minutes ago)

According to police, the man saw a person trying to break into the vehicle parked in the 5200 block of Rutland Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. He fired multiple shots at the man, who escaped unharmed, police said.

A bullet fragment apparently ricocheted back and struck the man in his shoulder. Paramedics transported him to a hospital for treatment.

One person, a juvenile, was arrested, according to police. Investigators said they believe two to three other people were involved in the incident.