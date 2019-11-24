A man has minor injuries after several people on motorcycles shot at him and his car in a Fort Worth parking lot Sunday night, police say.

The incident happened at about 8:23 p.m. Sunday at a Jack in the Box in the 4600 block of S. Hulen Street, Fort Worth police said.

Police said the man was not sure he had "any previous interactions" with the people who shot at him, and told officers he thought he was mistaken for a different person, in a similar vehicle, who was driving recklessly in the area.

The man had minor injuries to his arm, where he was possibly struck by shrapnel, police said. Those who fired the shots fled the scene before police arrived.

Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up. (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)

The shooting happened in the same area where a string of violent robberies happened over the past two weeks.