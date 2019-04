A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Dallas early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the scene about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Kiest Boulevard.

Witnesses told police the man was "rolling around" in the road when a vehicle came and struck the man, police said. The vehicle didn't stop.

It's unclear if police obtained a suspect vehicle description.

No other information was available.