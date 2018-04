A man was struck and killed on Interstate 30 in Rockwall on Monday, April 16, 2018.

A man walking on Interstate 30 in Rockwall Monday night was struck by several cars and died at the scene, police say.

The man, who hasn't been identified, may have been trying to cross I-30 at State Highway 205 when he was struck, according to police.

The incident closed eastbound I-30 from about 8:30 p.m. until about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Rockwall police are investigating.