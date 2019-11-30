Shortly before 5 a.m., four males went to a shop in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue, near Fordham Avenue, to have a tire changed. Shortly before 5 a.m., four males went to a shop in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue, near Fordham Avenue, to have a tire changed. The victim, a 53-year-old man, replaced the tire and was later shot, police said.

A man was shot early Saturday after fixing a tire for a group of people who fled without paying, Dallas police say.

Shortly before 5 a.m., four males went to a shop in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue, near Fordham Avenue, to have a tire replaced. The victim, a 53-year-old man, fixed the tire and asked for money for the service, police said.

One of the people in the vehicle got out and released the tire jack. A 47-year-old man tried to stop the suspect and the victim pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the suspects, police said.

The victim then lowered the handgun, which accidentally discharged, police said.

The suspects drove off and as they were fleeing, the driver pulled out a handgun and fired at the two men at the shop, police said.

The victim was hit twice and taken to a local hospital, police said. His condition was not known Saturday morning.