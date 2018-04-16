Lonzell Hunter, 22, and Javan Jamal Bush, 25, were arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday, Oct. 30.

A 24-year-old man who said he was going to "try a hit for some apple phones" was convicted Monday in the murder of a woman during an iPhone robbery outside Medieval Times.

Lonzell Hunter received an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of capital murder in the October 2016 fatal shooting of 42-year-old Martha Teran.

The shooting happened in front of her adult children, including Vivian Teran, who was selling the iPhone.

