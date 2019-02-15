Kylil Jamall Killian, 20, of Crowley, was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A Crowley man is headed to jail for 50 years after prosecutors say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl for a year and then tried to have her killed to prevent the case from coming to trial.

The Collin County District Attorney's Office said 20-year-old Kylil Jamall Killian was sentenced to 50 years behind bars without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to prosecutors, in April 2018 an 11-year-old girl told a school counselor that Killian sexually abused her several times over the course of the previous year. The counselor reported this information to police and the child was forensically interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.

Investigators, with the help of US Marshals, arrested Killian in Arkansas and returned him to Texas where he was put on trial and found guilty this week.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors said Killian tried to have the child killed to prevent the case from moving forward. It's not clear if prosecutors plan to file any other charges.

"We are thankful for the Collin County jurors who continue to send the message that child predators will not be tolerated. The protection of children will always be our top priority. By working together, we will ensure our children receive the protection they deserve," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. "Children are safer now because this brave child put her own life at risk by outing this dangerous predator. We're grateful that the school counselor, forensic interviewer, investigator, prosecutors, jury, and judge all did their duty in this difficult case well."

By law, a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.