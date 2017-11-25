Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Dallas

A pedestrian died Friday night in a hit-and-run along the 3300 block of North Westmoreland Road.

Police said the man was struck at about 7:45 p.m. and was killed at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been confirmed and police have not released a descripton of the vehicle that hit the man.

The east and westbound lanes of Westmoreland were closed for several hours while the incident was investigated.

