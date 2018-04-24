A 22-year-old man fatally wounded in a high-speed motorcycle crash last month was street racing, police confirm.



Dakota Ashwood was killed the evening of March 21 when his motorcycle collided with a van on Farm-to-Market Road 741, near Forney High School.

Investigators said Tuesday that Ashwood had been racing two other vehicles, driven by Armando Leon, 17, and Dustin Denton, 18, at speeds above 120 mph when he crashed.

The speed limit in that area of FM-741 is 55 mph.



Leon admitted to police he was driving about 85 mph at the time, while Denton admitted to speeding at 65 to 70 mph in the 55 mph zone. Both have been charged with racing on a highway.

The driver of the van was not charged.

