A man being pursued by police was killed in Richland Hills Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle, police say.

According to Capt. Sheena McEachran, Richland Hills police spokeswoman, an officer tried to pull over the man at about 11:15 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver tried to get away, prompting a police chase.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, crashed into a wall on southbound Interstate 820 at West Hurst Boulevard. After running away from the wrecked car the man was struck by a vehicle on the I-820 bridge over Texas 121, McEachran said. He was pronounced deceeased at the scene.

The crash happened just as a Richland Hills officer arrived at the scene, McEachran said.

The southbound Loop 820 bridge was closed for more than five hours as police investigated the crash.

No further information was immediately available.