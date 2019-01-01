Man Injured After Argument Leads to Shooting at Walmart

An argument at a Walmart parking lot led to a shooting that left one man hospitalized Monday night, police said. The alleged shooter remains at large. (Published 49 minutes ago)

The two men got into a verbal argument in the crosswalk outside the parking lot of Walmart at 2900 Renaissance Square, police said. One man pulled out a firearm and shot the other man multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim ran into the Walmart for help. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police are continuing to search for the alleged shooter and investigate the motive.