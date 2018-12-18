A Houston-area family says someone hacked into their Wi-Fi camera network and threatened to kidnap their 4-month-old child. (Published Dec. 18, 2018)

A Houston-area family says someone hacked into their Wi-Fi camera network and threatened to kidnap their 4-month-old child.

KPRC-TV reported that Ellen and Nathan Rigney were awakened Monday night to sexual expletives being said in their sleeping child's room. Ellen Rigney said her "immediate reaction was that there's somebody in here, somebody's in my son's room."

When she and her husband jumped out of bed and turned on the light, a camera in their bedroom — which had been turned off — suddenly activated, with a man's voice ordering them to turn the light off, the report said.

"Then [he] said, 'I'm going to kidnap your baby, I'm in your baby's room,'" Ellen recalled. It prompted her husband to sprint upstairs, where their son, Topper, was alone and safe.

Ky. High School 'Adulting Class' Teaches 'Real World' Skills

A high school in Kentucky held an “Adulting Day” to teach some seniors “real world” skills like balancing a check book and dorm room cooking. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

It was in that moment the couple realized they had been hacked, and the Wi-Fi needed to be disconnected as soon as possible.

Rigney shared the story on social media as a warning to other parents. The couple said they called police, filed a report and notified the camera manufacturer, according to KPRC's report.

The family said their Wi-Fi cameras were thrown away.

Nest, the maker of the camera system, said in a statement to NBC News that it's seen customers' accounts entered by people who found passwords exposed in breaches on other websites and successfully used them to log in.

"We are proactively alerting affected customers to reset their passwords and set up two-factor authentication, which adds another layer of account security. Customers can reach out to Nest customer support with questions or report anything suspicious to security@nest.com," a Nest representative said in the statement.