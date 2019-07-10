Man Finds Body in Bed of His Pickup Truck: Dallas Police

Dallas police are trying to figure out how a dead body ended up in the back of a man's pickup truck Tuesday night. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Police said the driver of a Toyota Tundra was staying at the Super 7 Inn motel in Red Bird in the 4200 block of Independence Drive when he noticed the body in the bed of his truck.

The man told officers he noticed it as he looked down on his truck from his second floor motel room.

After looking at surveillance video, detectives determined the body was already in the truck bed when the man arrived at the motel, police said.

The owner of the truck was brought to police headquarters to speak with detectives and give them a timeline of where he'd been, police said. Police have not said whether he will be charged with a crime.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined a cause or manner of death. The identity of the deceased has not been released.