A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting early Monday at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit light rail station in Deep Ellum, police say. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Man Fatally Shot in Head at DART Station in Deep Ellum: PD

A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting early Monday at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit light rail station in Deep Ellum, police say.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. at the DART Green Line Station at North Good Latimer and Expressway and Gaston Avenue. According to police, an argument between two people spilled onto the station platform and resulted in shots fired.

Officers found a man deceased with multiple gunshots to his head, officials said.

The suspected gunman ran away from the scene. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

London Bridge Stabbing Suspect Detained and Shot

(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) A suspect of a stabbing attack in London was shot and killed by police. British authorities say several people were injured in a stabbing attack before a suspect was detained. (Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019)

No other details were released.