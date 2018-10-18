Man Fatally Shot by Deputy After Allegedly Stabbing 3 People

A man was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy after authorities say he allegedly stabbed three people in Quinlan and led them on a chase in Hunt County, according to the Greenville Herald Banner. (Published 2 hours ago)

The newspaper lists the stabbing victims as a 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and another adult man. The report indicated the teenagers were found in the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle after the chase and the deputy fired three or four times killing the suspect. The two teenagers were taken to Greenville Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks told a reporter the suspect "charged the deputy” after crashing during the chase, according to the newspaper.

NBC 5 phone calls to Sheriff Meeks and police officials have not been returned.

