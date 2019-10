A man was shot as he was getting out of his vehicle at his home in Dallas Wednesday night, police said.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire Rescue responded about 9:50 p.m. to the 13800 block of Stonemoss Drive where they found the man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was hospitalized and later died. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was available.