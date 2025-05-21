Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys, NFC East to be featured on Hard Knocks: In Season

Show will begin airing/streaming this December on HBO and HBO Max.

By NBCDFW Staff

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFC East helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFC East are coming to Hard Knocks: In Season later this year.

The Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, and the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Eagles, will be featured on the in-season show, which starts broadcasting in December.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It's the second year that the in-season version of the show will follow an entire division after following the AFC North last year.

For training camp and preseason, the HBO docuseries will feature the Buffalo Bills for the first time.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We're excited about having them—they're a great franchise with lots of great stories, and I know that'll be terrific for our fans," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

The shows will be aired on HBO and streamed on HBO Max. Hard Knocks Training Camp will debut Aug. 5, and the in-season show will begin airing sometime in December.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us