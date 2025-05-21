Cowboys, NFC East to be featured on Hard Knocks: In Season

The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFC East are coming to Hard Knocks: In Season later this year.

The Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, and the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Eagles, will be featured on the in-season show, which starts broadcasting in December.

It's the second year that the in-season version of the show will follow an entire division after following the AFC North last year.

For training camp and preseason, the HBO docuseries will feature the Buffalo Bills for the first time.

"We're excited about having them—they're a great franchise with lots of great stories, and I know that'll be terrific for our fans," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

The shows will be aired on HBO and streamed on HBO Max. Hard Knocks Training Camp will debut Aug. 5, and the in-season show will begin airing sometime in December.