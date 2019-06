A 25-year-old was fatally electrocuted in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.

Gabriel Monjaraz was found about 3:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of N. Central Expressway near a telephone pole that had a transformer with black marks on it, police said.

The man had rubber gloves on and police say he was possibly trying to take the copper from around the transformer.

The witness said they heard a loud bang and saw the man near the curb, police said.