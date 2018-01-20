Man Falls Down Ravine, Breaks Leg Running from Deputies

A man had to be rescued after he fell down a ravine running from sheriff's deputies Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Dallas Sheriff's Office responded to a reported abandoned vehicle off of Dowdy Ferry Road near Hutchins. When they approached the truck, a man ran off from the deputies.

The man reportedly ran until he fell down a ravine, breaking his leg in the fall.

Firefighters from Hutchins Fire-Rescue were called in along with Hutchins police to help rescue the man.

What Happens in a Government Shutdown?

With a possible government shutdown looming, here is a look at how a shutdown would affect the country. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

Crews put the man on a backboard and used ropes to pull the man up to a waiting ambulance.

Officials said the man was taken to Baylor University Medical Center for treatment. It is unknown what charges the man will face upon release from the hospital.