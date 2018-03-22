A man is in custody and facing a murder charge after another man was gunned down on an East Arlington street Wednesday night following an altercation at a nearby convenience store, police say.

Arlington police said officers were called to a shooting on the 2100 block of East Abram Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s in the street, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspected shooter, 59-year-old Gary Lee, was detained by officers in a parking lot, police said.

Investigators said the shooting took place after the two men arrived at the convenience store and got into some kind of a disagreement.

Detective said after the victim left the store on foot, the second man walked to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and then shot the man as he walked down the street.

The identity of the victim will be released after his family has been notified.

Lee is expected to face a charge of murder, police said.