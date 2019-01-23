Man Dies After Being Struck by Freight Train in Denton

One man is dead after being struck by a freight train in Denton early Wednesday morning, police say.

Authorities responded around 1:52 a.m. Wednesday to a call from Union Pacific Railroad dispatch about a southbound train that might have hit a pedestrian walking on the tracks, according to the Denton Police Department.

Police said the train hit the man near the intersection Locust Street and Interstate 35E.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the man was dead.

Police said he has not been identified, but is a white male, who they believe is in his 20s. Union Pacific Railroad was assisting in the investigation.