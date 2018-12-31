Sr. Cpl. Demarquis Black, with the Dallas Police Department, shares the latest on an investigation into a fatal shooting Dec. 31, 2018. (Published 40 minutes ago)

A man is dead after multiple shots were reportedly fired into a Dallas apartment Monday morning, police say.

Sr. Cpl. Demarquis Black with the Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the 2700 block of North Buckner Boulevard at about 10:50 a.m. after callers reported a shooting and hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers arrived and found 36-year-old Elroy Taylor dead inside an apartment.

Black said police did not yet know if it was Taylor's apartment or what may have led to the shooting.

A Look Back: See the Top Moments of 2018

As 2018 wraps up to make way for the new year, see some of the moments that defined the news cycle and dominated headlines for the past twelve months. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

Due to the ongoing and active investigation by homicide detectives, Black could confirm little information, but did say investigators were looking to speak to any witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Keene 214-671-3684 or Detective Chaney 214-671-3650.