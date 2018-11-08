A Fort Worth man is in critical condition after being shot outside his home early Thursday morning, police say.

Investigators said the victim had only recently arrived at his home on the 8500 block of Whispering Creek Trail when he was approached by two people wearing masks.

Family members inside the home told police they heard a commotion followed by a gunshot, though they didn’t actually see the shooting take place.

The victim underwent surgery at an area hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Fort Worth police have not revealed a motive in the shooting and have not said if the victim was missing any property. They have also not said where they obtained the description of the two masked people.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation.