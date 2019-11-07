A man is in custody after fatally shooting his brother in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Fort Worth police say that on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to a medical clinic at 6006 Camp Bowie Boulevard where a shooting victim was taken to the facility in a private vehicle.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but he died during the ambulance ride.

The police say than their investigation revealed that the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Dilworth Court.

Police later arrested Ricardo del Gadillo, the victim's brother, in connection with the shooting. Investigators were given information that solidified that the shooting was intentional, police say.