Man Arrested on Child Porn Charge in Tarrant County

A 37-year-old man faces charges of possession of child pornography and exposing himself to a child, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says.

The department's human trafficking and child exploitation unit arrested Christopher Alan Black Monday after it determined he exposed himself to women and children in the Watauga area and approached homes to record video of children through a window.

"We will always look to protect children from predators. The Sheriff's Office is committed to tracking down people who seek to exploit or hurt children and will be relentless in bringing them to justice for their actions," said David McClelland, chief of staff for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department. "Sheriff Waybourn started this unit when he came into office because we knew that men, women and children were being exploited right here in Tarrant County, and we knew that this unit would make a difference."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. J. Schoonover at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1436.