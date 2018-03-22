Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of 81-Year-Old Woman

Billy Chemirmir is accused of murdering an 81-year-old woman, Thursday March 22, 2018.

A Dallas man has been charged with capital murder in the death of an 81-year-old woman.

Lu "Kim" Harris was found dead inside her north Dallas home on Tuesday.



Plano Police were conducting surveillance on Billy Chemirmir in Dallas on an unrelated offense.

While watching Chemirmir, police said he was seen tossing items into a dumpster that ended up being a jewelry box containing a name.

Chemirmir was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Officers tracked the name in the jewelry box back to Harris’s home in the 6600 block of Warm Breeze Lane. Harris was found dead of homicidal violence.

Neighbors describe Harris as a sweet, generous woman.

Dallas Police obtained a capital murder warrant for Chemirmir. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A source tells NBC 5 Chemirmir has multiple victims.

A press conference is scheduled for 1pm Friday at Plano Police headquarters.

