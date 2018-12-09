Man Arrested for DWI After Wreck That Killed Passenger

A man has been arrested after driving while drunk and killing the passenger in his car late Saturday evening.

At 11:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of E. Ledbetter Drive for a wreck.

Investigations revealed that the driver at fault, a 29-year-old, had been turning left to travel southbound onto 4900 Veterans Drive.

While attempting to make the turn, another driver traveling eastbound on E. Ledbetter Drive was in the middle lane when the 29-year-old failed to yield the right of way, causing a collision.

The front right passenger, 23, of the 29-year-old’s car was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver at fault had been drinking and driving and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and remains at an area hospital receiving further medical treatment.