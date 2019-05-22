Police say Diamond Marquis Williams, 24, has been arrested by Azle Police and Charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child.

A 24-year-old man who Azle police believe abducted a teenage girl was arrested after the girl told workers at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that she was being held against her will, police said.

Police say 24-year-old Diamond Marquis Williams of Fort Worth faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child. The teen girl was taken five days ago from her Fort Worth home and the suspect forced her to tell her parents that she was OK, police said.

On Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m., Azle police responded to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant located at 637 Boyd Road in Azle. A worker called 911 and told operators and officers that a teen girl ran into the restaurant asking for help because she was being held against her will, police said. It was reported that the male suspect left the teen unattended in a vehicle while he went inside a Cash America Pawn next to the restaurant, police said.

Azle police officers located and detained the suspect without incident.

Police say the two met through SnapChat.

Williams was transported to JPS Hospital for treatment of a minor self-inflicted wound and later returned to Azle police for an interview with detectives. The teen girl was hospitalized at Cook Children's Hospital for evaluation and treatment. She was reunited with family at the hospital, police said.

Investigators say the girl, who had been taken five days ago from the Fort Worth home she shares with her parents had not been listed as a runaway because Williams forced her to contact her family and tell them that she was OK and with friends.

Williams was transported to Tarrant County Jail where he faces 1st-degree felonies: aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police commended the KFC restaurant for providing a safe space for the victim and for providing an accurate description of the suspect.