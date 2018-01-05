An 18-year-old man is behind bars, accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in the chest during a drug deal on Christmas Eve.



Irving police said 17-year-old Brett Adkins, of Plano, drove to an Irving home on the 200 block of Red River Trail to sell marijuana.



Investigators learned that during the transaction a fight broke out between Adkins and two other people and that someone shot Adkins once in the chest shortly after 9 p.m.



Police and EMS arrived to find Adkins injured; he was transported to Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine where he died early Christmas morning.

On Friday, Irving police said they arrested 18-year-old DaMarcus Antwon Williams, of Irving, on Thursday and charged him with capital murder.



A capital murder charge in Texas automatically carries with it a sentence of either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. It is not yet clear which penalty the Dallas County District Attorney may seek while prosecuting the case.

It is not clear if Williams has obtained an attorney.

