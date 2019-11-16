Lyft to Pull Scooters From Dallas

The transit company Lyft will be pulling its scooters from Dallas before the end of the month, the company says.

A Lyft spokesperson said in a written statement that the company was “shifting resources” and would cease scooter operations in the city Nov. 22.

“We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Dallas as well as our partners in Dallas city government,” the statement said. “We look forward to continuing to provide riders with other modes of reliable transportation.”

Lyft will also ceasing its scooter operations in five other markets: Atlanta, San Antonio, the Phoenix area, Columbus and Nashville.

“We’re choosing to focus on the markets where we can have the biggest impact,” a company spokesperson said.

Lyft scooters arrived in Dallas in March 2019, adding to a growing scooter fleet on the sidewalks.

In August, Dallas police said they were cracking down on electric scooter riders who did not follow the rules. The scooters are prohibited by city ordinance on sidewalks in areas including most of downtown Dallas, the Cedars and Deep Ellum, as well as in city parks and along trails.

The Dallas City Council approved an extension to the city’s scooter ordinance Wednesday while officials work on regulations to address safety concerns about the scooters, The Dallas Morning News reported.

About 15,000 scooters operate in Dallas, according to Michael Rogers, director of the city’s Department of Transportation. Scooter companies Bird, Jump, Lime, Ojo and Spin still remain in Dallas, according to the News.