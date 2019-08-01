Dallas Police Cracking Down on Electric Scooter Riders

Dallas police are cracking down on electric scooter riders who don't follow the rules. The department says it's received a growing number of complaints from businesses and members of the public about people riding the scooters on busy sidewalks, nearly colliding with pedestrians. (Published 2 hours ago)

A city ordinance prohibits scooters on sidewalks within a zone that includes most of Downtown Dallas, the Cedars neighborhood and Deep Ellum. They must stay on the roadways.

Although the rule has been on the books for some time now, it has not been readily enforced. Officers, police officials say, have generally issued verbal warnings to this point, in an effort to educate riders about the ordinance.

But they believe enough time has passed now that people should know better. And so officers are issuing tickets.

"We're not here to try to ruin anybody's evening," said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro. "We're not here to try to put a financial burden on somebody. We're here to keep people safe. And that's our overall goal."

A ticket can cost violators up to $200.

Castro said they'll be stepping up enforcement primarily on weeknights, call load permitting.

In addition to sidewalks, the scooters are also banned in all city parks and along trails.