A Lyft driver was shot after picking up two passengers Saturday morning.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to the 500 block of Capital Ave. for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found Dallas fire treating the victim who was shot in the leg.

The victim, a Lyft driver, had picked up two people and drove barely two blocks before a Lexus of an unknown color, opened fire on the car.

Neither passenger was injured and the driver is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for suspects.