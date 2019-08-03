Lyft Driver Shot With 2 Passengers in Backseat, Police Search for Gunman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lyft Driver Shot With 2 Passengers in Backseat, Police Search for Gunman

By Catherine Park

Published 38 minutes ago

    A Lyft driver was shot after picking up two passengers Saturday morning.

    According to Dallas police, officers responded to the 500 block of Capital Ave. for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found Dallas fire treating the victim who was shot in the leg.

    The victim, a Lyft driver, had picked up two people and drove barely two blocks before a Lexus of an unknown color, opened fire on the car.

    Neither passenger was injured and the driver is expected to be okay.

    Police are still searching for suspects.

