Lockheed Martin is hosting its fourth local hiring event December 5 in Fort Worth.



The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Fort Worth, located at 1701 Commerce Street.



They're looking to fill 500 jobs.



Organizers are asking that candidates pre-register online to cut down on wait times for interviews.



You can pre-register on by clicking here.



A similar event in July drew 3,000 people, some lining up before sunrise.