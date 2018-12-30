A TEXRail train approaches the train station in Grapevine on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, as crews make final preparations for the line's Jan. 5 opening.

Less than a week before TEXRail begins service, crews were out on Sunday testing the trains to make sure everything's working properly.

Service for TEXRail is expected to start Saturday, Jan. 5.

Paul J. Ballard, the president and CEO of Trinity Metro, which owns and operates TEXRail, said the project is "on schedule and under budget."

"We are so excited to share the new commuter rail line with everyone that we're offering free rides from Jan. 5 through Jan. 31. We want everyone to try the train and experience what a game-changer it will be for our region," Ballard said.

TEXRail has been in the works for many years.

The commuter rail line will start in Downtown Fort Worth, go through North Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine to DFW Airport. The final stop will be Terminal B at the airport.

On Sunday, neighbors checked out the TEXRail stations and took pictures.

At the Grapevine station, Andrew Weishaar said he planned to come out before the sun rises on Saturday to be one of the first to ride the new rail line.

"This is a big step for Grapevine and it's future. And I just want to be here and be a part of it," he said.

Smithfield Station in North Richland Hills will have a ribbon cutting on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate services beginning soon.

The public is invited to attend. Train rides will not be available at the ribbon cutting.