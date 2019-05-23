Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they believe was involved in the shooting of an Arlington man over the weekend.

Arlington police and the U.S. Marshals' North Texas Fugitive Task Force are seeking Leiser Solis Rodriguez, 39, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting of his neighbor on Sunday May 19 in the 1900 block of Sidney Street, the U.S. Marshals Office said in a news release.

Police responded to the scene following a call about a man who was shot in the head and torso, the U.S. Marshals Office said.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading southbound on Interstate 35 fleeing from Hillsboro police in a minivan. He escaped on foot.

Rodriguez is identified as a 5-foot-9 man with black hair and black eyes, weighing about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police Detective Smith at 817-832-2390 or call CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS with information.