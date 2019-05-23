Law Enforcement Officials Seek Man Suspected of Shooting Neighbor in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Law Enforcement Officials Seek Man Suspected of Shooting Neighbor in Arlington

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 817-832-2390 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Law Enforcement Officials Seek Man Suspected of Shooting Neighbor in Arlington
    NBC 5

    Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect they believe was involved in the shooting of an Arlington man over the weekend.

    Arlington police and the U.S. Marshals' North Texas Fugitive Task Force are seeking Leiser Solis Rodriguez, 39, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting of his neighbor on Sunday May 19 in the 1900 block of Sidney Street, the U.S. Marshals Office said in a news release.

    Police responded to the scene following a call about a man who was shot in the head and torso, the U.S. Marshals Office said.

    The suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading southbound on Interstate 35 fleeing from Hillsboro police in a minivan. He escaped on foot.

    Rodriguez is identified as a 5-foot-9 man with black hair and black eyes, weighing about 145 pounds.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police Detective Smith at 817-832-2390 or call CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS with information.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices